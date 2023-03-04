In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Andrew Dalby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: Andrew Dalby

Mailing Address: 6850 Dalby Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Primary Phone Number: 719-301-9977, Alternate Phone Number: 719-357-6850

E-mail address: Andrew@Dalby4Mayor.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: Dalby4Mayor.com

Hometown: Colorado Springs born and raised.

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: I have lived a few other places for up to three years at a time, but Colorado Springs has always been home.

Education:

-William Mitchell HS 1990

-Pacific Lutheran University 1994 BS Biochemistry

-Regis University 1999 MS Computer Information Systems

Profession: Scientist/Quality Control Laboratory Manager 1994-1998. I worked at MCI when the big facility on Garden of the Gods was packed, as a Data Analyst, Database Administrator and System Architect in the 90′s and early 00′s. From 2003-2006, I worked for a government contractor at Allegheny Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia managing Top Secret intelligence gathered in Iraq and Afghanistan among other things. I moved back to Colorado Springs in 2006 and managed a team of system engineer/consultants for a decade. Some of our clients were the Department of Defense, the State of Wyoming, New Jersey Department of Corrections, Colorado Springs Utilities, Honda, Intuit, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, and the National Fire Protection Association. Since 2015, I have run the family business (Dalby Drive Boat and RV storage) on property at Powers and Dublin that has been in the family for half a century.

Previously held and current elected positions: None. Unlike some of my competitors, I believe in citizen representation and term limits, not a perpetual career trading political favors for donations and kickbacks.

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

I am a small-government conservative and believe that the only legitimate concerns of city government are Public Safety, Public Works, and Public Parks.

Obviously, the skyrocketing crime rate is the number one concern of citizens and will be my top priority. Most of the other candidates running for mayor are career politicians who have presided over the decline in quality of life in the Pikes Peak region. They are obviously unable or unwilling to address this issue. In fact, the City Council recently decided to not defend a firefighter who was involved in anincident which resulted in death. The political cowardice of throwing our public safety officers under the bus is precisely why we are having difficulty recruiting people to public service. I recently went on a ride along with the cops, and was told that I was the only candidate with an interest in seeing the reality on the ground. Remember, talk is cheap, and the political retreads who want to keep drawing a government paycheck don’t walk the walk.

Long-term, the major issue facing the city is water. I will ensure that we continue to be forward facing and have both the water rights and the infrastructure to provide plentiful water for our community to thrive. My competitors are treating this vital issue as a power play for their wealthy patrons. The recent 130% water reserve ordinance is merely a ploy by one large developer to try to crush his competition. As so many neighborhoods who are seeing their zoning changed to accommodate the big developers have found out, promises by politicians aren’t worth the air they’re spoken with. The water reserve will be eliminated as soon as the competition is gone. Neither side is concerned about the citizenry, and all their arguments are merely pretexts to grant favors to the people bankrolling their campaigns and providing kickbacks.

I will ensure that the roads and parks that you pay for are maintained at an appropriate level. Too often, our tax dollars have been spent on boondoggles that benefit the rich at the expense of the poor. I have qualms about Robin Hood justice—robbing the rich to give to the poor is still theft—but I am positive that robbing the poor to give to the rich is an abomination.

