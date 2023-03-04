1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo

(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead following a shooting right after midnight on Saturday in Pueblo.

Police said that they responded to an area near S. Santa Fe Avenue and I-25 at around 12:06 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a dead man. That victim’s name and age have not yet been released, and no suspect has been arrested yet.

Pueblo police said they are investigating the death as a homicide. It is the fourth homicide investigation in the city so far this year.

