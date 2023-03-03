Victim has life-threatening injuries with shooting investigation underway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway in Pueblo Friday.

Police are reporting they received a call just before 11:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave. The area is just east of I-25 and south of Highway 50. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who they believe was shot.

“The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect has been taken into custody at this time,” police wrote on Facebook. “Updated information will be released when it becomes available.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 719-553-2502.

