1 in 10 Coloradans don’t have savings set aside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Feb. 27-March 3 is America Saves Week and a time for Americans to think about their finances.

The rule of thumb when it comes to saving money is to set aside 3-6 months worth of expenses.

According to the Colorado State Treasurer, only around 22% of Coloradons hit that 3 month mark, with one in ten not having a savings set aside for emergencies or big life events.

58% that did save money in 2022 are not happy about the amount they set aside last year.

Here are some tips to get you started with saving up:

Research your own finances. Figure out how much money it makes sense for you to set aside out of every paycheck.

Confidently set up a saving plan. Once you know how much you can save every paycheck, start making small goals. Set aside $10 or $100 until you get to $500. Once you reach that goal, set another.

It’s okay to have multiple goals. If you are saving up for emergencies, graduations, retirement or buying a home, it’s okay to set an goals for each one, just make sure you’re prioritizing how much you can put in each one.

Don’t be discouraged if you have to dip into your funds. Medical bills, accidents, and other emergencies happen and when they do, don’t feel discouraged when you have to break the piggy bank open to pay for losses. Start setting new goals right away.

Use the 3-6 month rule as a guideline. Not everyone’s finances look the same. Save as much as you can, but don’t pressure yourself to meet the same goals as anyone else.

