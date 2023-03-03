Tim McGraw, Zach Bryan, Eric Church and others coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days this July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The people behind Cheyenne Frontier Days announced their concert lineup this week for the 2023 “Daddy of ‘em All!”

Tickets are expected to go on sale March 15 at 9 a.m. Click here to buy tickets when they are available.

“We are happy to be here sharing these names for this summer with all of you,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said. “We can’t wait to see you all out here in July!”

2023 CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS™ ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

-July 21: Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

-July 22: Old Dominion with Chase Rice

-July 23: Zach Bryan

-July 24-25: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

-July 26: Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

-July 27: Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

-July 28: Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

-July 29: Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

-July 22-30: PRCA Rodeo Action

