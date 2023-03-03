Red-light cameras added in Colorado Springs this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The “Red-Light Safety Camera Program” in Colorado Springs continues to expand.
On Thursday, police announced the addition of a red-light camera at the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Campus Drive.
“The goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running,” police wrote in a news release. “It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs. The new intersections will go live, March 6, 2023, and a 30-day warning period will start. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.”
The warning period ends April 6 and violators will face a citation.
Current intersections with red light cameras
-East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
-Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
-North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
-North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
-Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
-Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
-East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
-East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
-Austin Bluffs and North Academy
-Platte and North Murray
-Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
-Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
-Maizeland and North Academy
-Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
-Colorado Ave and 31st Street
-Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
-Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
-Union Blvd and Fillmore Street
-Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd
