Coloradans encouraged to prepare now for indoor springtime mold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Spring is just weeks away, and while the season may bring warm weather, it can also bring an unwanted guest: indoor mold.

“We’re seeing a lot of situations right now with potential microbial growth out there,” said Robert Cristinzio, owner & general manager of 1-800 Water Damage. “So anything people can do preventative is going to help them out.”

Cristinzio tells 11 News that being proactive can be simple, but getting rid of mold later on can be an expensive hassle. He says calling their company for a mold mitigation job can cost, on average, between $1500 to upwards of $5,000-$10,000.

Frequently checking in on parts of the house without good ventilation is a start, according to Cristinzio.

You can take care of your air conditioner unit, for instance, by making sure the drip pans work and changing filters regularly. Cristinzio says AC units can produce as much as five to 20 gallons a day, so they’re a likely spot for bacteria to grow.

You can also look into the furnace room and make sure there’s no excess water sitting around, as still water is another popular spot for mold infestation. Cleaning up your gutters for smooth water flow can also help.

Condensation on your windows, pipes or even walls may be a sign of a water leak, perhaps from a broken pipe. The expert emphasizes that anything wet on the floor or wall needs immediate attention. Typically, water on your windows means that the inside of your house is more humid than the outside. You want a balance.

Just opening up your windows and airing out the place can play a huge role.

“By the time we get the call, we’re getting it because most people can see [mold] on their wall,” Cristinzio explained. “Or they have an odor. We like to say the nose does know... And to mitigate it is a lot more money than to be preventative on it. It really doesn’t take a lot of effort or time.”

Cristinzio tells 11 News that doing all this only requires a few minutes of your day, once a week or so.

“For the preventative sorts, majority of it is DIY,” Cristinzio said. “It really comes down to the homeowner, how comfortable they are potentially up on a ladder, outside. If you’re not, then, definitely hire someone for a clogged gutters or situations like that.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.