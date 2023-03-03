Kittens coming to Colorado Springs from Puerto Rico to help with ‘shelter stress’

Cats being transported from Puerto Rico to Colorado Springs.
Cats being transported from Puerto Rico to Colorado Springs.(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is welcoming 17 cats from Puerto Rico.

The humane society shared a post to social media on Friday explaining the cats are coming from the Vieques Humane Society where “kitten season” is a year-long challenge.

“To help alleviate their shelter stress, we have cleared their shelter of kitties, opening up much-needed space for more pets in need,” the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) posted to Facebook. “Our team is gearing up and eagerly awaiting their arrival! Let’s help give these kitties a friendly HSPPR welcome as they begin their new journeys in Colorful Colorado!”

