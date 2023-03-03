Jupiter and Venus ‘kiss’ in the night sky

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.
The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lived up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers were given a chance to see what astronomers called a conjunction, as Venus and Jupiter passed each other.

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they’ll ever come from our perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the night sky right now, aside from the moon.

Conjunctions happen frequently because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

There’s no astronomical significance to them, but they are interesting to see when they are so bright.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
As of 5:50 a.m. March 2, the earthquake near Trinidad was one of 34 over magnitude 2.5 measured...
Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Red light cameras graphic.
Red-light cameras added in Colorado Springs this week
Angry dog graphic.
Concerns over dangerous dogs in Colorado Springs and El Paso County

Latest News

Experts are warning Coloradans of indoor springtime mold growth
WATCH - Preventative measures for Colorado springtime mold
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son