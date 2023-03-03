El Paso County teen located after missing for almost a month

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office first asked for the public's help locating Adrianna in...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office first asked for the public's help locating Adrianna in early February.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a teen missing out of Cimarron Hills for almost a month has been found.

El Paso County deputies first asked for the public’s help locating Adrianna on Feb. 8. Deputies initially described the teenager as “at-risk.”

On Feb. 28, officials said they had reason to believe she was safe, but she had still not returned home. Deputies updated that she had been located on Friday morning at around 7:20 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
As of 5:50 a.m. March 2, the earthquake near Trinidad was one of 34 over magnitude 2.5 measured...
Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Red light cameras graphic.
Red-light cameras added in Colorado Springs this week
Angry dog graphic.
Concerns over dangerous dogs in Colorado Springs and El Paso County

Latest News

Experts are warning Coloradans of indoor springtime mold growth
WATCH - Preventative measures for Colorado springtime mold
black mold
Coloradans encouraged to prepare now for indoor springtime mold
3.3.23
Decent Friday
3.3.23
Warmer day