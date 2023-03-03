El Paso County teen located after missing for almost a month

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a teen missing out of Cimarron Hills for almost a month has been found.

El Paso County deputies first asked for the public’s help locating Adrianna on Feb. 8. Deputies initially described the teenager as “at-risk.”

On Feb. 28, officials said they had reason to believe she was safe, but she had still not returned home. Deputies updated that she had been located on Friday morning at around 7:20 a.m.

UPDATE: She has been located. Thank you for your retweets. https://t.co/Cmcbnbs5Vz pic.twitter.com/PIwu8nrM33 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 3, 2023

