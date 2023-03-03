El Paso County teen located after missing for almost a month
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a teen missing out of Cimarron Hills for almost a month has been found.
El Paso County deputies first asked for the public’s help locating Adrianna on Feb. 8. Deputies initially described the teenager as “at-risk.”
On Feb. 28, officials said they had reason to believe she was safe, but she had still not returned home. Deputies updated that she had been located on Friday morning at around 7:20 a.m.
