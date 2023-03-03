COMMUNITY ALERT: Sexually Violent Predator moving to Pueblo West

Justin Collins
Justin Collins(PCSO/CDOC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A community alert was issued on Thursday as a Sexually Violent Predator will be living in Pueblo West.

Justin Collins, 29, will be released from prison on Friday and plans to live in Pueblo West.

“Collins was convicted of sexual assault/child and sexual exploitation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “He has a prior conviction for sexual assault. Collins has met the criteria to be deemed a sexually violent predator, which requires community notification. The Department of Corrections has advised that Collins will reside at 442 S. Tejon Avenue in Pueblo West. He will be required to register as a sex offender with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office every 90 days.”

Click here for more on the notice.

