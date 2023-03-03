Childcare providers work to meet needs of families in ‘childcare deserts’ in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the implementation of Universal Pre-K (UPK) in Colorado later this year, some parents will see relief in relation to a national childcare disparity. However, for those with children under four, finding childcare could still be a struggle.

According to a study by the Center for American Progress, over half of Coloradans live in “childcare deserts,” areas where the need for childcare services is greater than what is available to families. The U.S. Department of the Treasury says the metrics of capacity and proximity to home aren’t enough to fully illustrate the experiences parents face when searching for childcare, saying factors like cost, proximity to a parent’s workplace, hours of operation, services for children with diferent abilities, cultural and language fit also influence parents’ child care choices and should be taken into account when looking at childcare supply.

Childcare providers in Colorado Springs say that part of this problem locally is a lack of capacity in classrooms and childcare centers, which they say can be tied to both a lack of teachers and a lack of investment in early childhood care and education.

“We’re fortunate that we have a governor who’s really investing heavily in early childhood,” Liz Denson, President and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers says, “and then our state also used a lot of the COVID relief dollars that Colorado received to invest back in early childhood, which has been key.”

Despite this investment, Denson says more is needed.

“Creating additional pathways for people to become teachers, especially high-quality early educators… that would also be key to help build some capacity,” Denson says.

Early childhood educators say the biggest disparity nationally is in care for infants and toddlers. In Colorado, those children aren’t old enough to qualify for the new UPK program.

“We have more children who need access to care, and especially high-quality care, than is being provided in our community,” Denson says.

While providers are working to increase access to those in the community in need of childcare, they say in order to meet the needs of families and still provide high-quality care, more support for these programs is still needed.

“There isn’t enough childcare to meet a need and childcare is expensive to provide, especially high-quality childcare,” Denson says, “which is why it’s so critical that we continue to see some of these investments coming from the state and federal governments to underwrite the costs that… We can’t just put the cost completely on the backs of families, we have to have additional investments made.”

