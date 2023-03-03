AJR announces Colorado Springs concert
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The popular band, AJR, announced a Colorado Springs concert for June!
The band features three brothers, Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger. Some of their most well-known songs include “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Weak,” and “Bang!”
According to a poster tweeted out by the official AJR Twitter account, the band will be performing at Weidner Field on June 24. Click here for tickets.
