AJR announces Colorado Springs concert

AJR announced a Colorado Springs concert.
AJR announced a Colorado Springs concert.(@AJRBrothers/Twitter/Switchbacks Entertainment)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The popular band, AJR, announced a Colorado Springs concert for June!

The band features three brothers, Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger. Some of their most well-known songs include “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Weak,” and “Bang!”

According to a poster tweeted out by the official AJR Twitter account, the band will be performing at Weidner Field on June 24. Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
Red light cameras graphic.
Red-light cameras added in Colorado Springs this week
As of 5:50 a.m. March 2, the earthquake near Trinidad was one of 34 over magnitude 2.5 measured...
Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Angry dog graphic.
Concerns over dangerous dogs in Colorado Springs and El Paso County

Latest News

Experts are warning Coloradans of indoor springtime mold growth
WATCH - Preventative measures for Colorado springtime mold
3.3.23
Wind Picks Up This Weekend
Ms. Becky Allan, Mrs. Ginger Haberer, Dr. Bill Siebers and Mr. Brett Smith (R to L) were named...
Academy District 20 names 4 finalists for superintendent
Budgeting is one way to help save your money in 2023.
State treasurer: 1 in 10 Coloradans don’t have savings set aside