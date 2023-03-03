AJR announces Colorado Springs concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The popular band, AJR, announced a Colorado Springs concert for June!

The band features three brothers, Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger. Some of their most well-known songs include “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Weak,” and “Bang!”

According to a poster tweeted out by the official AJR Twitter account, the band will be performing at Weidner Field on June 24. Click here for tickets.

Join us in Colorado Springs this Summer! Tickets are on sale now https://t.co/DkIZPsLYEr pic.twitter.com/Y63FxTqybm — AJR (@AJRBrothers) March 3, 2023

