Academy District 20 names 4 finalists for superintendent

By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy School District 20 (ASD20) named four finalists on Friday for the district’s superintendent position.

Ms. Becky Allan, Mrs. Jinger Haberer, Dr. Bill Siebers and Mr. Brett Smith are all in consideration for the job. Ms. Allen is the current Chief Financial Officer of ASD20, Mrs. Haberer is the superintendent of the Ellensburg School District in Ellensburg, Wash., Dr. Siebers is the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Thompson School District in Loveland, and Mr. Smith is the current Chief Operating Officer of ASD20. Images of all four finalists can be found at the bottom of this article.

Community presentations will be held by ASD20 on March 15 and 16 for the community to learn more about the finalists. The presentation on March 15 will be held at Liberty High School from 5-7:30 p.m. At this event, candidates will make a 20-minute public presentation. There will be an hour-long informal “meet-and-greet” following all the presentations. These presentations will not be live streamed or recorded, and the order of presentations will be randomly assigned. The finalists will then provide a repeat of these presentations at the Board of Education Meeting on March 16.

The district will collect feedback about the candidates via an online form located on ASD20′s website. That form will open on March 15 at 6 p.m. and remain open until March 17 at 10 a.m. School district officials said they hope to formally announce the new superintendent before Spring Break.

Ms. Becky Allan, Mrs. Ginger Haberer, Dr. Bill Siebers and Mr. Brett Smith (R to L) were named...
Ms. Becky Allan, Mrs. Ginger Haberer, Dr. Bill Siebers and Mr. Brett Smith (R to L) were named as finalists for the position of superintendent in Academy District 20 on Friday.(Academy District 20)

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
Red light cameras graphic.
Red-light cameras added in Colorado Springs this week
As of 5:50 a.m. March 2, the earthquake near Trinidad was one of 34 over magnitude 2.5 measured...
Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Angry dog graphic.
Concerns over dangerous dogs in Colorado Springs and El Paso County

Latest News

Experts are warning Coloradans of indoor springtime mold growth
WATCH - Preventative measures for Colorado springtime mold
AJR announced a Colorado Springs concert.
AJR announces Colorado Springs concert
3.3.23
Wind Picks Up This Weekend
Budgeting is one way to help save your money in 2023.
State treasurer: 1 in 10 Coloradans don’t have savings set aside