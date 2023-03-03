Academy District 20 names 4 finalists for superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy School District 20 (ASD20) named four finalists on Friday for the district’s superintendent position.

Ms. Becky Allan, Mrs. Jinger Haberer, Dr. Bill Siebers and Mr. Brett Smith are all in consideration for the job. Ms. Allen is the current Chief Financial Officer of ASD20, Mrs. Haberer is the superintendent of the Ellensburg School District in Ellensburg, Wash., Dr. Siebers is the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Thompson School District in Loveland, and Mr. Smith is the current Chief Operating Officer of ASD20. Images of all four finalists can be found at the bottom of this article.

Community presentations will be held by ASD20 on March 15 and 16 for the community to learn more about the finalists. The presentation on March 15 will be held at Liberty High School from 5-7:30 p.m. At this event, candidates will make a 20-minute public presentation. There will be an hour-long informal “meet-and-greet” following all the presentations. These presentations will not be live streamed or recorded, and the order of presentations will be randomly assigned. The finalists will then provide a repeat of these presentations at the Board of Education Meeting on March 16.

The district will collect feedback about the candidates via an online form located on ASD20′s website. That form will open on March 15 at 6 p.m. and remain open until March 17 at 10 a.m. School district officials said they hope to formally announce the new superintendent before Spring Break.

Ms. Becky Allan, Mrs. Ginger Haberer, Dr. Bill Siebers and Mr. Brett Smith (R to L) were named as finalists for the position of superintendent in Academy District 20 on Friday. (Academy District 20)

