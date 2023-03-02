Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line

As of 5:50 a.m. March 2, the earthquake near Trinidad was one of 34 over magnitude 2.5 measured around the world.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - If you thought you felt something rumble near Raton Pass early Thursday morning, you weren’t imagining things!

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a small earthquake just north of Trinidad around 2 a.m.

According to USGS data, the quake measured magnitude 2.8 and was 7.4 kilometers deep. Experts say earthquakes below magnitude 3 are typically not felt, but sometimes can be if they are shallow.

USGS says there have been three earthquakes measured in the region in the last three weeks, including one on Feb. 18 in the same general area as Thursday’s quake and one just over the state line in New Mexico on the 24th, 11 miles from Weston, Colorado.

