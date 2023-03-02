Persons of interest identified after 2 juveniles shot and killed in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - “Persons of interest” have been identified in a shooting that claimed the lives of two juveniles in the Falcon area.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call at about 1 in the morning on Feb. 5 for a shooting in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Dr., the area is part of the Meridian Ranch subdivision in unincorporated El Paso County. The sheriff’s office provided an update on the case on Feb. 16.

“There they discovered multiple gunshot victims and, despite life-saving measures by first-responders and medical personnel, one of those victims succumbed to their wounds. That victim was a juvenile,” the sheriff’s office wrote in news release. “We now sadly report a second juvenile victim of that shooting has died from their injuries.”

At least five people were taken to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

“To our neighbors whom we serve who live in the Falcon area, we want to assure you there is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident. It is our belief this was an isolated incident and involved persons were known to each other,” the news release adds. “Our Investigations Division personnel continue to investigate and have received productive leads. However, we ask members of the community who may have information regarding this shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.”

Click here for more from a neighbor soon after the shooting was carried out.

“We have identified persons of interest in this case. It is our belief this was an isolated incident and involved persons were known to each other,” the sheriff’s office added in their news release on March 1.

Previous coverage is below:

A woman who says she is the victim's sister tells 11 News the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.