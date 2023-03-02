Parent speaks out against Woodland Park 6th grade changes

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents of students in the Woodland Park School District were informed Wednesday that starting next year their fifth graders won’t be graduating to middle school.

Superintendent Ken Witt says it’s all to make room for a growing charter school. While he says it’ll benefit students, one fifth grade parent says his son is devastated.

“He took it really hard he was crying and he was upset and really he really really wanted to go to school there and he’s heartbroken,” elementary school parent Tyler Martin said.

“I am confident that we made the right decision, and we will certainly move forward with it,” Witt said.

Martin’s son will be going into sixth grade in the fall. Martin tells 11 News his son was looking forward to going to school in a new building.

But now, middle school will just be seventh and eighth grades. The district says that’s to make room for Merit Academy an RE2 charter school in the middle school building.

“Our growth is entirely attributed to the charter school last year with projected additional growth next year so we’re gonna make sure that we make room for that while make sure that we are doing the right thing for a student in all of our schools,” Witt said.

“I feel like it’s overstepping for us for the people that have been excited about our kids going to school there and looking forward to it and talking about it past year or two,” Martin said.

WItt says this was an administrative decision. It did not require a board vote.

