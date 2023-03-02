MSPD and UCHealth partner together to respond to behavioral health crises

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In 2022, the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to around 800 calls to 911 regarding behavioral health issues.

“There is a need for mental health awareness all over El Paso county,” stated Commander Corey Sevene with the Manitou Springs Police Department. “I hope to see behavioral health issues looked at more in depth, so we’re not bringing these people to the hospital, to the jail.”

Oftentimes, when police officers do respond to behavioral health calls, this leads to the person needing help being transported to either jail or an hours long wait in the emergency room.

A new partnership between MSPD and UCHealth is working to tackle the problem head on by providing better help and resources to people who call 911 for behavioral health related problems.

“We’re really, really excited to get this started with Manitou Springs,” said Andrea Wood, Behavioral Health Manger at UCHealth.

Manitou Crisis Response 1 (MCR-1) will be made up of Officer Jeff Schuelke, who has undergone mental health training, and Holly Bradbury, a licensed professional counselor with UCHealth, who will be better equipped to respond to those crisis situations.

“We’ve seen great success both in Colorado Springs and in the county programs where at times they are keeping 80 people per month outside of the ER and caring for them in place,” explained Wood. “We’re also hoping to be prevented and not just respond to 911 and emergency situations. That we can maybe get to know people in this community who need help with housing, substance abuse issues, and that we can really be preventative and supportive of individuals.”

MCR-1 officially launched on March 1, 2023.

