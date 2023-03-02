MSPD and UCHealth partner together to respond to behavioral health crises

The City of Manitou Springs logo
The City of Manitou Springs logo(Manitou Springs)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In 2022, the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to around 800 calls to 911 regarding behavioral health issues.

“There is a need for mental health awareness all over El Paso county,” stated Commander Corey Sevene with the Manitou Springs Police Department. “I hope to see behavioral health issues looked at more in depth, so we’re not bringing these people to the hospital, to the jail.”

Oftentimes, when police officers do respond to behavioral health calls, this leads to the person needing help being transported to either jail or an hours long wait in the emergency room.

A new partnership between MSPD and UCHealth is working to tackle the problem head on by providing better help and resources to people who call 911 for behavioral health related problems.

“We’re really, really excited to get this started with Manitou Springs,” said Andrea Wood, Behavioral Health Manger at UCHealth.

Manitou Crisis Response 1 (MCR-1) will be made up of Officer Jeff Schuelke, who has undergone mental health training, and Holly Bradbury, a licensed professional counselor with UCHealth, who will be better equipped to respond to those crisis situations.

“We’ve seen great success both in Colorado Springs and in the county programs where at times they are keeping 80 people per month outside of the ER and caring for them in place,” explained Wood. “We’re also hoping to be prevented and not just respond to 911 and emergency situations. That we can maybe get to know people in this community who need help with housing, substance abuse issues, and that we can really be preventative and supportive of individuals.”

MCR-1 officially launched on March 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodland Park School District logo.
Woodland Park School District makes big change for 6th graders, more than 2 dozen teachers call out sick
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
29 cited following homeless camp operation by Colorado Springs Police
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
Persons of interest identified after 2 juveniles shot and killed in Falcon
Standoff with armed suspect ends in deputy-involved shooting
New details released following shootout with suspect and El Paso County deputies near Colorado Springs
The back of the home where the suspect was firing a gun and later barricaded himself inside. ...
Deadly standoff near Pueblo County elementary school

Latest News

As of 5:50 a.m. March 2, the earthquake near Trinidad was one of 34 over magnitude 2.5 measured...
Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Snow showers tonight
Snow showers for some today
A 31-year-old woman who admits to having sex with a 13-year-old boy and then becoming pregnant...
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
Parent speaks out against Woodland Park sixth grade changes
Parent speaks out against Woodland Park 6th grade changes