Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
Persons of interest identified after 2 juveniles shot and killed in Falcon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
29 cited following homeless camp operation by Colorado Springs Police
Woodland Park School District logo.
Woodland Park School District makes big change for 6th graders, more than 2 dozen teachers call out sick
Standoff with armed suspect ends in deputy-involved shooting
New details released following shootout with suspect and El Paso County deputies near Colorado Springs
The back of the home where the suspect was firing a gun and later barricaded himself inside. ...
Deadly standoff near Pueblo County elementary school

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Trinidad quake
WATCH: 2.8 quake strikes north of Trinidad
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder found not guilty of campaign finance charge
The City of Manitou Springs logo
MSPD and UCHealth partner together to respond to behavioral health crises