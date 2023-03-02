Body found near Highway 67 closes road from Divide to Cripple Creek in Teller County for investigation

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek was closed Thursday afternoon.

According to CDOT, the closure was in place at about noon because of “police activity.” Colorado State Patrol is reporting they are assisting the Teller County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation after a body was found.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the “police activity.” The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major road closure.

