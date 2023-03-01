Woodland Park School District makes big change for 6th graders, more than 2 dozen teachers call out sick

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents of students at Woodland Park School District RE-2 reached out to 11 News on Wednesday after they learned 6th grade was being moved from the middle school to three elementary schools.

Some of the parents reaching out explained teachers called out sick on Wednesday to protest the decision. Lindsey Prahl, the Communications and Marketing Director for the district, is reporting Woodland Park Middle School had 25 unexpected absences on Wednesday. It isn’t clear if all 25 people who called out were tied to the protest.

KKTV 11 News is speaking with parents about the change and we will provide an update on 11 News at 10 p.m. March 1.

The district provided the following explanation for the change:

“After careful consideration, Woodland Park School District has made a strategic decision to optimize its facilities and enhance academic performance by expanding its three elementary schools to PK-6 grade schools and relocating 6th grade from the middle school to the elementary schools. This new configuration will allow for proper utilization of space for both the Woodland Park Middle School (WPMS) and Merit Academy as enrollment continues to grow.

This configuration offers several benefits to our students. Firstly, our elementary schools strongly emphasize fundamental skills such as literacy and numeracy. By incorporating the 6th grade into our elementary schools, students will have a better opportunity to establish a solid foundation in these core subjects before transitioning to the more complex middle school peer pressure as students begin to navigate the complexities of social relationships and group dynamics. Staying in elementary school for 6th grade allows students to focus on their academic and personal growth without feeling as much social pressure. Finally, as the oldest students in the school, they will have opportunities to take on leadership roles. This can be a rewarding experience that helps students to develop important skills like empathy, communication, and responsibility.

In response to this change, some WPMS employees participated in a call-out-sick protest today, March 1, which disrupted our students’ learning environment. We understand the frustration caused to our students and families. It is unconscionable that some would target Woodland Park families to elevate adult angst at the expense of our student’s classroom learning.

Our focus in these changes will always be on the best educational outcomes for our students, including both the WPMS students and the Merit Academy students who share the building and whose educational environment is also being targeted by these disruptive actions.

The District remains committed to providing a safe, supportive, quality education to its students and will continue making strategic decisions to enhance their academic performance.”

