Winners selected for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary commemorative license plate

License plate design winners.
License plate design winners.(Governor Jared Polis)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Two winners were selected for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary commemorative license plate on Wednesday.

One of the winners was Evan Griesheimer of Denver featuring the simplicity and colors of the Colorado State Flag, the Rocky Mountains and mining. The other winner was Calista Blasche of Denver featuring Pikes Peak, fortune hunters, the State Bird (Lark bunting) and the State Tree (Blue spruce).

More than 34,000 votes were tallied to decide the winners. The anniversary plate is expected to launch in fall.

Both designs can be viewed at the top of this article.

Click here to see all the finalists.

License Plate Reveal

After over 34,000 Coloradas voted in our statewide design contest, the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and I are pleased to reveal the Historic Colorado Contest winners and designs for Colorado's 150th Anniversary commemorative license plate

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

