Springs restaurant holding fundraiser for fallen Fountain police officer

Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a fallen officer.

Bubba’s 33 is donating every cent received Wednesday to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation to help the family of Officer Julian Becerra.

Becerra, a K-9 officer for the Fountain Police Department, lost his life in early February after falling 40 feet off a bridge on South Academy. The fall happened during a police chase involving three carjacking suspects. He suffered grave injuries but held on for the next several days before passing away in the hospital on Feb. 11.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 5807 Constitution Avenue and is open 11 a.m. to midnight.

