Southern Colorado professor examines possible impact of Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the Supreme Court discusses President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student debt, students across southern Colorado are eagerly awaiting a decision.

Nationwide, six Republican-led states are arguing that the president doesn’t have the authority to forgive the debt. To students across Colorado, though, the main concern is what comes next.

One student studying for his Master’s degree said he wants the relief; but he said he believes this plan doesn’t go far enough.

“I think that we should be investing more in our education in general,” said Izak Wynacht.

Wynacht said he owes about $40,000 in loans so far. According to a study done by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, the average student who goes to a four-year public university graduates with about $25,921 of debt.

Under the proposed relief plan, Americans earning less than $125,000 a year are eligible for up to $20,000 of forgiveness, if they got a pell grant. If they didn’t get the grant, they would get up to $10,000 of forgiveness. For Joe Craig, an economist and professor at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, this plan seems to have some massive benefits.

He said the average student in Colorado, and specifically at UCCS, graduates with around $10,000 of debt, meaning this plan would wipe away most debt across the state. From there, Craig said these students are able to contribute more to the economy without the burden of debt.

However, he said this could create a dangerous precedent.

“If you know you’re going to get your loan, and that’s forgiven, you’re more likely to enter bad debt,” he said. “You take out way more loans, go to school six years instead of four... I, as an economist, am more concerned about those incentives and how compatible they are with creating people making good decisions in the future.”

Craig said this could create an expectation of further loan forgiveness.

“Think about it this way: if my kids grow up and they’re like, ‘oh, dad has his debts forgiven, I can have $30,000 forgiven when I go through it, I’ll just go wherever I want,’ that’s not the incentives you want going forward,” Craig said.

As a one-time bailout, he said, it’s good for the economy. But he said he worries it could be used as a re-election tool later, thereby hindering a greater plan that Wynacht said is needed.

Other people who had already paid off their loans said they believe this plan should include them, as well. 11 News editor Kelsie Ingram said she paid her loans off early, and that while she likes the idea of forgiving loans, she said she wants to feel that her hard work wasn’t for nothing. She said she spent years holding off on spending money so she could pay her loans off early.

“I couldn’t go out and hang out with my friends like I would have liked to. I couldn’t go and travel all the time like I would have liked to,” she said. “I kind of wish [Biden] would be like, ‘okay, you worked really hard, you paid it off early, so we’re also going to give you a little something.’”

She said that while she doesn’t expect the full $20,000 back, she does wish the plan included all former students.

The Trump-era repayment pause is still in effect, having been extended by President Biden. Repayments begin 60 days after the Supreme Court makes a decision on the forgiveness plan, or 60 days after June 30, depending on which comes first. The Supreme Court said they will likely not come to a decision until summer.

