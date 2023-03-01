Sex assault suspect wanted in California arrested in Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexual assault suspect wanted out of California was arrested in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police say they were alerted Tuesday evening that a fugitive with seven out-of-state arrest warrants was in Colorado Springs. Officers went to the suspect’s last known location, but they were long gone. A short time later while searching the surrounding area, officers found the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was found soon after.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently at the El Paso County jail awaiting extradition to San Jose. They have not been identified at the time of this writing.

The seven arrest warrants were all for sexual assault; no further information has been released.

