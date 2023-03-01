Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

Crash along westbound Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 2/28/23.
Crash along westbound Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 2/28/23.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were working to get a trapped person out of one of the vehicles involved along westbound Highway 24 near 14th Street in the Old Colorado City area.

Click here for a live traffic map.

According to police at the scene, one person was injured in the two-vehicle crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a crash impacting traffic.

