Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were working to get a trapped person out of one of the vehicles involved along westbound Highway 24 near 14th Street in the Old Colorado City area.

According to police at the scene, one person was injured in the two-vehicle crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped

- avoid the area. Victim being extricated. E5,T1,E3,BC1

West Bound HWY-24 at 14th Street. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 1, 2023

