Penrose Library reopened, deemed safe following further testing for meth residue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Penrose Library has resumed normal operation days after traces of meth found in restrooms temporarily closed the branch.

The library began screening for meth residue earlier this year after traces of the drug were found in multiple Denver-area libraries.

“Because we’re the second-largest library district in the state, we felt like we had a responsibility to our staff and to our patrons to keep them safe,” said Denise Abbott with the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD). “We just decided to be proactive and go ahead and do the testing on our own.”

Meth residue was found in several bathrooms at the Penrose Library, leading the library district to temporarily close the branch while it ran more tests.

“We’re going to do more extensive testing to determine exactly where the contamination is [at the Penrose Library]. Is it on the walls? Is it on the counters? Is it in the floor area? This next level of testing will determine that and let us know to what extent and to what levels we have meth contamination. That will help us determine what we need to do going forward,” Abbott told 11 News on Feb. 18, the day the closure started.

Abbott stressed that physical drugs were not found in any of the libraries.

“The screening that we did was to determine whether there were meth-affected areas in our restrooms, in our libraries. And there were a couple that we found that were meth-affected. But there was actually not evidence of any drugs present in any of our screenings. Even in Boulder, nobody found drugs. Not any of the locations found drugs. All they really found was the fact that, ‘Oh, this place was contaminated with meth residue.’ So something had gone on in the libraries.”

Tuesday, the library district announced the results of the additional tests.

“Samples taken from the walk-up pathways to the restrooms and in adjacent public spaces did not produce any actionable levels of contamination. The results were at or below the minimum level established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) as acceptable. Simply put, the public areas of Penrose Library are not meth-affected,” PPLD said in a statement.

“... The results from the restroom tests revealed that the only areas with actionable meth contamination above the acceptable limits are the exhaust system ductwork, fans, and vents in those spaces. Samples from all other surfaces in the restrooms did not result in any actionable contamination. Based on the results, [state-certified consultant] KEMWest made the recommendation that Penrose Library and Mobile Library Services can reopen to staff and public. This decision was made in close coordination with El Paso County Public Health and PPLD, who support KEMWest’s recommendation.”

All public space including the restrooms are back open as of Wednesday.

