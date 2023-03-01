Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Security-Widefield 2/27/23.
Suspect in hospital after hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs
WINE GLASSES FILE PHOTO
Colorado prepares for new wine law, local businesses worry about possible impacts
1 killed in northeast Colorado Springs car crash, marking the 10th traffic fatality of 2023
Crash along westbound Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 2/28/23.
Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

Latest News

Starting today, CO grocery and convenience stores will sell wine
WATCH - Colorado grocery and convenience stores to sell wine
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
People lay flowers at Thessaloniki Railway Station for victims of Tuesday night's deadly train...
People lay flowers at station in Greece, site of deadly crash