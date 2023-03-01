New details released following shootout with suspect and El Paso County deputies near Colorado Springs

Standoff with armed suspect ends in deputy-involved shooting
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Security-Widefield Monday, according to Colorado Springs Police, the agency investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

52-year-old Robert Wood was shot in the leg after he allegedly fired at deputies on Easy Street. The incident forced a shelter in place order to go out to people living within a quarter of a mile of the shooting scene.

Wood will have a virtual advisement hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. where he will learn the charges he faces related to this case.

