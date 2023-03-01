Nationwide warrant issued for man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado, GPS ankle monitor removed

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Brighton are reporting a nationwide extradition warrant was issued for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

In a news release shared on Monday, police say the warrant includes a $1 million cash bond for failure to appear on 13 charges of sexual assault on a child. Investigators believe the suspect, 47-year-old Jason Mickel Brigham, may be driving a blue Chevrolet truck with Colorado license plate 558-SFP. Police add Brigham had an ankle GPS monitor that was removed.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 303-655-8740

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.