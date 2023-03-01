More fake reports of apparent threats target multiple schools in Colorado on Wednesday

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple schools in Colorado appeared to be the target of fake reports on Wednesday claiming possible threats.

Brighton Police were called to an elementary school following what they described as a “swatting incident.” Alamosa Police responded to a high school following reports of a person claiming to have a rifle while walking into the school. Both incidents appear to be false reports.

Similar hoaxes were reported at multiple schools in Colorado on Feb. 22.

The FBI states hoax threats are “serious federal crimes.” Click here for more from the FBI.

Large police presence at Pennock Elementary for what appears at this time to be another swatting incident. The school is still on secure as officers clear the building. Officers have found NO credible threat. pic.twitter.com/eB670iDoO4 — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) March 1, 2023

For Immediate Release Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Alamosa Police Department News Release Alamosa, CO – On Wednesday, March... Posted by City of Alamosa on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.