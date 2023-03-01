More fake reports of apparent threats target multiple schools in Colorado on Wednesday
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple schools in Colorado appeared to be the target of fake reports on Wednesday claiming possible threats.
Brighton Police were called to an elementary school following what they described as a “swatting incident.” Alamosa Police responded to a high school following reports of a person claiming to have a rifle while walking into the school. Both incidents appear to be false reports.
Similar hoaxes were reported at multiple schools in Colorado on Feb. 22.
The FBI states hoax threats are “serious federal crimes.” Click here for more from the FBI.
