Mobile clinics bring addiction assistance to rural Colorado communities

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado state health officials and clinic partners are working together to service smaller communities with mobile health clinics tailored to treating addiction.

On Wednesday, project leaders offered a tour of one of the mobile units at its stop in Woodland Park. This unit, based in Colorado Springs, visits Woodland Park once a week for a few hours, offering treatment to a handful of patients each time.

The goal of these mobile clinics? To provide access to addiction assistance and treatment to rural and frontier communities. Officials say these communities tend to be disproportionately affected by substance abuse disorders.

“Addiction is a disease of isolation,” Donna Goldstrom, Director of Behavioral Health Services for Front Range Clinic, said. Front Range operates four of the six clinics across the state, including those in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas. “People who live in rural communities are often too isolated from all kinds of health services, including mental health and addiction treatment.”

According to clinic staff, the substance use disorders they see the most are fentanyl, meth and alcohol. According to Ryan Mueller, Colorado’s Behavioral Health Administration’s Opioid Treatment Authority, the fentanyl overdose crisis has caused an increase in the number of those who need services like the ones offered by these mobile clinics. Mueller said that fentanyl increases the risk factor of overdose and death for people already dealing with opioid use disorder.

“What we do know that mitigates that [risk],” Mueller said “is access to treatments and access to opioid overdose reversal drugs.”

Both Goldstrom and Mueller said the purpose of the clinic is to meet people where they are to provide this access and to meet the needs of Coloradans suffering from these substance abuse disorders. Mueller said while the work is being put in, there’s still more to be done.

“We know that they need is there,” Mueller said. “We know that we have not yet met all of the need in Colorado, and that’s what we fight for every day.”

If you are interested in taking advantage of this care you can call 1-866-628-7828 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.