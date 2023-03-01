Millions now wait on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Biden Administration’s student loan plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan now lies in the hands of the Supreme Court. Tuesday the Supreme Court heard arguments from two causes challenging Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The cases were brought forward by six Republican led states and a conservative advocacy group. The current plan would forgive up to $20,000 in debt per borrower.

“I think that if you took on student loans, you should be responsible for those student loans so I don’t know why it would be a political issue necessarily,” Colorado Springs resident Anne Bode said.

If Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan does go through it could impact more than 40 million Americans, but the administration says it would cost $400 billion.

Those who are still in school are left wondering what their future will look like.

“I have well over 40,000 in student loans that I don’t know when I’m going to pay off or how I will at some point so having some assistance with that would be really amazing,” master’s student Izak Wynacht said.

Millions of students now wait on a decision by the Supreme Court that will come down this summer. Some of the people we spoke with are for debt relief, but want to figure out a different way to solve the issue.

“Personally, I’m not in favor of taxpayers paying them back, but I do think we need to do something to help these people,” Colorado Springs resident Chris Cole said.

Pauses in federal student loan payments started because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still on pause. The Biden administration says student loan payments will resume either 60 days after the matter is resolved or at the end of august, whichever comes first.

