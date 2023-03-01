Hit-and-run suspect sought in Colorado

Hit-and-run suspect.
Hit-and-run suspect.(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Denver Police are asking for help from the public with locating a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash happened on Feb. 25 at about 2:51 p.m. near W. Colfax Avenue and N. Broadway Street. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. Police say the motorcyclist struck the pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk, and left the scene. The motorcycle may have minor damage to the front fender.

Police add the victim was seriously injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call 720-913-7867.

More information on this case is in the second tweet posted below:

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Security-Widefield 2/27/23.
Suspect in hospital after hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs
WINE GLASSES FILE PHOTO
Colorado prepares for new wine law, local businesses worry about possible impacts
1 killed in northeast Colorado Springs car crash, marking the 10th traffic fatality of 2023
Crash along westbound Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 2/28/23.
Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

Latest News

Starting today, CO grocery and convenience stores will sell wine
WATCH - Colorado grocery and convenience stores to sell wine
License plate design winners.
Winners selected for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary commemorative license plate
PPLD logo.
Penrose Library reopened, deemed safe following further testing for meth residue
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
29 cited following homeless camp operation by Colorado Springs Police