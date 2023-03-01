Hit-and-run suspect sought in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Denver Police are asking for help from the public with locating a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash happened on Feb. 25 at about 2:51 p.m. near W. Colfax Avenue and N. Broadway Street. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. Police say the motorcyclist struck the pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk, and left the scene. The motorcycle may have minor damage to the front fender.

Police add the victim was seriously injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call 720-913-7867.

More information on this case is in the second tweet posted below:

