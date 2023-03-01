Food resources for families once COVID-19 SNAP benefits end

Time is running out on pandemic era ‘snap benefits’ which are set to expire March 1.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:44 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will decrease starting March 1.

“When COVID happened, many saw an increase to their SNAP benefits to $90 an individual. So, if you were a family of 4, it was about $360 that you were able to receive and many families rely on that pretty heavily to make sure they have enough food to eat,” explained Heather Steinman, CHief Operating Officer at Pikes Peak United Way.

Now, like many COVID relief programs, those additional funds are going away and benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels. If that will affect your family, check out some of the resources below for help.

Food resources:

  • 211 Colorado: Call this free, bilingual number to connect with a trained information navigator who can help you with good assistance and many other types of resources.
  • Hunger Free Colorado’s food finder tool: This resource is a one-stop-shop for food resources and will help you find a food pantry closest to you.
  • Food resource hotline: (855) 855-4626
  • Everyday Eat’s: A food program for Coloradans 65+ that helps keep pantries stocked.
  • Eat Better Together: Family friendly website that helps Colorado families make healthy meals on a budget
  • Care and Share: Colorado food bank resource

