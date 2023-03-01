Denver police officer involved in deadly crash while off duty

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - An off-duty Denver police lieutenant is under investigation after reportedly hitting and killing a 70-year-old man while driving an unmarked cruiser last month.

Sister station CBS Denver, citing State Patrol, reports that the deadly collision happened on the night of Feb. 21 near the intersection of University Boulevard and Hampden Avenue. According to State Patrol, the man was walking across Hampden about 30 feet away from the intersection as the officer’s vehicle approached. He was hit and died almost instantly.

Troopers say there’s no indication that either the lieutenant or pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The lieutenant stayed on scene following the collision, and at the time of this writing has not been charged.

CBS Denver reports that the lieutenant is a veteran of the Denver Police Department, but he has otherwise not been publicly identified. The pedestrian’s name has also not been released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Security-Widefield 2/27/23.
Suspect in hospital after hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs
WINE GLASSES FILE PHOTO
Colorado prepares for new wine law, local businesses worry about possible impacts
1 killed in northeast Colorado Springs car crash, marking the 10th traffic fatality of 2023
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
Crash along westbound Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 2/28/23.
Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Supreme court hears arguments for Biden''s student loan forgiveness plan
Millions now wait on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Biden Administration’s student loan plan
Sex assault suspect wanted in California arrested in Colorado Springs
Time is running out on pandemic era ‘snap benefits’ which are set to expire March 1.
Food resources for families once COVID-19 SNAP benefits end
Active weather returns
More wind and a few flurries Wednesday