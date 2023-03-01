Denver police officer involved in deadly crash while off duty

DENVER (KKTV) - An off-duty Denver police lieutenant is under investigation after reportedly hitting and killing a 70-year-old man while driving an unmarked cruiser last month.

Sister station CBS Denver, citing State Patrol, reports that the deadly collision happened on the night of Feb. 21 near the intersection of University Boulevard and Hampden Avenue. According to State Patrol, the man was walking across Hampden about 30 feet away from the intersection as the officer’s vehicle approached. He was hit and died almost instantly.

Troopers say there’s no indication that either the lieutenant or pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The lieutenant stayed on scene following the collision, and at the time of this writing has not been charged.

CBS Denver reports that the lieutenant is a veteran of the Denver Police Department, but he has otherwise not been publicly identified. The pedestrian’s name has also not been released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.