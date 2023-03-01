Colorado collaborative urges life-saving sleeping habits on National Baby Sleep Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - March 1st is recognized as National Baby Sleep Day and Children’s Hospital Colorado is using it as a reminder to new parents that proper sleeping habits could save a baby’s life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,000 babies die each year in the U.S. from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, but over the last 30 years doctors have found that safe sleeping habits can significantly reduce that risk.

“About 1992 we recognized through some pretty significant epidemiologic research that babies who slept on their back were much less likely to die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,” said Dr. Mary Laird, Neonatologist and the DEFINE Colorado team lead in Colorado Springs. “Until then we had not realized that there was any way to decrease the likelihood of a given baby dying from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.”

While safe sleep is critical for all babies, it’s especially important for babies who are born prematurely and have to spend time in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The DEFINE Colorado collaborative at Children’s Hospital Colorado is focused on helping these families make the transition home.

“Even though we actually spend a fair amount of time at discharge talking about safe sleep, premature babies especially have, because of their different development needs early in their NICU stage, been placed to sleep in different positions in different situations than babies who are at term,” added Dr. Laird.

DEFINE Colorado allows willing parents to participate in three online surveys in order for them to share their experiences. The anonymous surveys are then analyzed so hospital staff can provide more positive outcomes for families in the future.

“Out of that information came a really big push to find a collaborative to increase and improve both the importance of these safe sleep interventions, as well as figuring out ways to provide parents with support for getting babies to sleep well, comfortably and safely at home,” explained Dr. Laird.

Dr. Laird also says that doctors are constantly learning new things all the time when it comes to safe sleeping habits for babies, and their recommendations now are very different than they were 30 years ago.

“Many, many babies have great aunts who’ve made beautiful, fluffy blankets for them or quilts or people have purchased or made bumpers that go on the inside of the crib, we used to think that those were really important for keeping the baby from getting their head trapped or from bumping their head,” said Dr. Laird. “It turns out that all of those things, including the crib bumpers, are actually risks for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.”

According to Children’s Hospital Colorado, there are four key things to remember when establishing safe sleep habits for babies:

Share a room, not a bed. Placing a crib or bassinet next to your bed allows you to effectively feed, comfort and monitor your infant while reducing the risk of injury that comes with sharing a bed (such as your infant getting tangled in the sheets). Use a firm sleep surface. Soft surfaces can create a “pocket,” increasing your infant’s risk of not being able to breath if they roll over onto their tummy during sleep. A firm sleep surface helps reduce this risk. No objects or loose bedding. Do not place stuffed animals or blankets in your infant’s crib. In fact, there should not be anything in their crib except a tightly fitted sheet. Soft or loose objects can accidentally cover their nose and mouth and may lead to suffocation. If you are worried your infant will get cold, we recommend putting them in a sleep sack. Lay them on their back. When your infant sleeps on their back, it significantly reduces their risk of suffocation. It also helps reduce their risk of a fever, a stuffy nose and ear infections. It’s important to note that laying your infant on their back does not increase their risk of choking if they have reflux.

