29 cited following homeless camp operation by Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two dozen people were cited following an operation by Colorado Springs Police to target homeless camps.

Police are reporting that the operation started on Feb. 27 at about 7:30 in the morning after multiple complaints of trespassing and camping between Hancock Drive and E. Las Vegas Street. The area is in southeast Colorado Springs near Highway 24 east of I-25. Police explained their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) posted the camps multiple times telling trespassers the clean-up would be coming.

“The camps were spread out along City property, BNSF Railroad property and CDOT Property,” part of a blotter entry on the City of Colorado Springs website reads. “Over the last two days 29 adults were cited for trespass, 15 of which were transported to CJC/Parole, clearing out 59 misdemeanor warrants & 7 felony warrants. Additionally, officers made two narcotics-related arrests and transported a Sex Offender for address verification. The clean-up is being conducted by the city’s Quality of Life Team and CDOT’s clean-up crew, which has currently filled up 14 roll-offs to date with the clean-up continuing throughout the week until completed.”

None of the people arrested were publicly identified in the blotter entry. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the operation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.