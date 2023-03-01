29 cited following homeless camp operation by Colorado Springs Police

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two dozen people were cited following an operation by Colorado Springs Police to target homeless camps.

Police are reporting that the operation started on Feb. 27 at about 7:30 in the morning after multiple complaints of trespassing and camping between Hancock Drive and E. Las Vegas Street. The area is in southeast Colorado Springs near Highway 24 east of I-25. Police explained their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) posted the camps multiple times telling trespassers the clean-up would be coming.

“The camps were spread out along City property, BNSF Railroad property and CDOT Property,” part of a blotter entry on the City of Colorado Springs website reads. “Over the last two days 29 adults were cited for trespass, 15 of which were transported to CJC/Parole, clearing out 59 misdemeanor warrants & 7 felony warrants. Additionally, officers made two narcotics-related arrests and transported a Sex Offender for address verification. The clean-up is being conducted by the city’s Quality of Life Team and CDOT’s clean-up crew, which has currently filled up 14 roll-offs to date with the clean-up continuing throughout the week until completed.”

None of the people arrested were publicly identified in the blotter entry. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the operation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Security-Widefield 2/27/23.
Suspect in hospital after hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs
WINE GLASSES FILE PHOTO
Colorado prepares for new wine law, local businesses worry about possible impacts
1 killed in northeast Colorado Springs car crash, marking the 10th traffic fatality of 2023
Crash along westbound Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 2/28/23.
Serious crash along Highway 24 on the west side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

Latest News

Starting today, CO grocery and convenience stores will sell wine
WATCH - Colorado grocery and convenience stores to sell wine
License plate design winners.
Winners selected for Colorado’s 150th Anniversary commemorative license plate
PPLD logo.
Penrose Library reopened, deemed safe following further testing for meth residue
Police responded to an elementary school in Colorado on 3/1/23 for a possible "swatting" call.
More fake reports of apparent threats target multiple schools in Colorado on Wednesday