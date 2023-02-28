Victim in shooting outside Pueblo King Soopers ID’d; police still looking for vehicle of interest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 79-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting outside a Pueblo grocery store last week.

Police were called to the King Soopers off Northern and Prairie on the evening of Feb. 24 on a reported shooting in the parking lot. They found one man with a gunshot wound and rushed him to the hospital. He later died from his wounds.

Tuesday, the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name. He has been identified as Fred Ettleman of Rye.

While an autopsy still needs to be conducted, detectives said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Investigators are looking for the below vehicle in connection with the shooting:

