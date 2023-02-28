Crews respond to structure fire in Monument Tuesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Monument on Tuesday.

Just before 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible west of I-25 on the southwest side of the city. While KKTV 11 News is working to learn more, smoke was visible in an area along Ranchero Drive.

According to a viewer in the area, the smoke appeared to be dying down at about 1:35 p.m.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

