Pueblo Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after attempted carjackings and shootings Tuesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for a suspect vehicle and three people they consider armed and dangerous following an apparent crime spree Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police were searching for a white Hyundai Elantra with Colorado plate ANX-K16. Police add the rear passenger window appears to be broken with a cloth covering it. Police say the vehicle may be occupied by a male and two female suspects, believed to be armed and dangerous. Police ask the public to not approach the suspects or vehicle, but to call 719-553-3385 with any information.

Police provided a timeline of criminal activity with approximate times that was carried out Tuesday morning:

-7:30 a.m. reported carjacking in the 5300 block of Red Cedar Ct. with reports of at least one shot fired by the suspects. Suspects described as three teens wearing masks.

-8:32 a.m. reported shooting in the 1600 block of E. 15th St. Victim stated her vehicle was blocked by a black Hatchback and the suspects shot at her. Victim suffered minor injuries.

-8:39 a.m. reported shooting in the 100 block of Fearnow Ave. Two vehicles approached a residence, a suspect tried to take the victim’s car keys. Police say the victim fired several shots and the suspects fled the scene.

-8:40 a.m. short chase involving police and stolen black Hatchback near Northern Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue. Chase called off after officers lost sight.

-8:48 a.m. crash along I-25 northbound in the Pueblo area. Several suspects got out of a vehicle and ran from the scene. Two juvenile males were taken into custody.

“It is believed each of these incidents are related to one another. Each of these vehicles appear to be stolen,” police wrote in a news release.

If information leads to a felony arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.