Outdoor burning prohibited in Pueblo County Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No burning is allowed across Pueblo County Tuesday due to fire danger.

The county issued an alert at 6 a.m., citing the red flag warning in effect.

Fire danger will be extreme across much of southern Colorado Tuesday due to strong wind starting after 10 a.m. Our 11 Breaking Weather team says gusts could exceed 45 mph, making it easy for any fire to get out of control. Even for those outside Pueblo County, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Read more from our 11 News meteorologists here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.