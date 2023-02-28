Mesa Ridge boys basketball stays undefeated, advances to Great Eight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Round two of the 5A state playoffs got underway this weekend and our area teams have quite the representation.

Saturday, Mesa Ridge came out hot against Silver Creek.

Tevin Riehl came out firing showing exactly why he leads in the team in points per game. They put up 15 points to the Raptors 0 in just the first few minutes. The Raptors began to play catch up but could not find their groove. First year head coach Joel Babbit said to his guys before the half “let’s make them remember who we are”... and they did just that. 28-point gap after the third and finished it out with a 79-50 final. Pretty easy Sweet Sixteen dub and the Grizzlies remain unbeaten.

