‘It is an alarming statistic’: Retirees nationwide are struggling financially with housing and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The high cost of living across the U.S. is greatly impacting retirees with a fixed income.

11 News spoke with a financial planner who says retirees actually spend more of their income on housing than others do. The struggle to find affordable housing applies to senior housing and assisted care facilities as well.

“Housing is actually a much higher proportion of retirees’ income than others,” said Matthew Frankel, a certified financial planner for “The Ascent” by The Motley Fool. “Housing costs have gone through the roof. The median home price is still about 40% above pre-COVID levels, so that has seriously put a crimp on retirees’ budgets these days.”

A 2019 study stated that over half of middle-income American seniors needing care via traditional senior housing will not be able to afford it by 2029.

Frankel says the average retiree has about $300,000 in retirement savings, and the average income is nearly $50,000.

”So it’s not where it should be,” Frankel clarified. “The average retiree should have roughly a million dollars in the bank to really have a financially comfortable retirement and sustain their pre-retirement quality of life.”

But while we can’t prevent economic happenings such as inflation, we can be in charge of how well prepared we are for retirement.

When it comes to saving up, Frankel says there are many options.

You can move to a cheaper place. Parts of the Southeast, for instance, have lower than average living costs, as do Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Virginia and Maryland.

If you don’t want to move, you can downsize your place.

Colorado is a good example: Frankel says the state is nice for retirement in terms of quality of life, health care and other factors but can be pricey housing-wise. Thus, retirees who downsize here can reap various benefits by staying in Colorado, at a cheaper residence.

Budgeting, as well as saving in advance, are also important. Once you’re in your 40s and 50s, you’re actually considered a pre-retiree.

“Your money will never have more long-term compounding power than it does right now,” Frankel explained. “Every dollar you save when you’re in your 20s is twice as powerful as every dollar you save when you’re in your 30s and your 40s and so on.”

The goal is that you don’t struggle to make payments, and that you have enough money down the line when you’re not working.

To do so, you can consider a variety of investment accounts.

According to Frankel, those who invest in 401(k) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are usually better off. While pension income through your employers is another common option, experts stress that the strength of your retirement savings is up to you.

For those considering assisted care later in life, you may want to look into long-term care or LTC insurance. Frankel says it’s cheaper, the younger you start.

Retirement income can also come from social security benefits, which you can claim as early as 62 years old, and as late as 70. Frankel recommends waiting until you’re at least the “full retirement age” of 67, as your monthly benefits increase with time. And that rate is typically set for life.

Now these benefits are based off yearly cost-of-living adjustments, and the most recent one is at 8.7 Frankel notes, however, that this rate is in response to inflation that’s already happened.

“Now they’re just starting to get those increases with this month’s payment,” Frankel added.

Finally, Frankel encourages retirees to consider “sustainable” withdrawal rates. While there is the common 4% rule, Frankel pushes for personalization.

Frankel says a failure to do so not only can mean difficulty paying expenses now but also outliving your savings.

“Consult with a financial planner, there are a lot of us out there, and try to establish a sustainable and appropriate withdrawal rate and investment mix for your age level,” Frankel said.

