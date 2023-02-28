Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach

Dish
Dish(Dish)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dish Network said an extended outage that has bedeviled the company since last week was caused by hacking, it said in a statement to media.

The outage affected television services, customer service sites, and even the ability of customers to pay their bills.

The disruption hit Thursday, the same day that Dish was set to release its quarterly earnings statement, PCMag said, and also affects Boost Mobile, a prepaid cellphone service.

Dish said customer service and internal communications remain affected by the breach, as “certain data was extracted,” CNBC reported.

On Downdetector, users complained that television services are still affected and expressed disappointment about having been left in the dark by the company since the outage happened.

Dish Answers, Dish Network’s customer service Twitter page, responded to customers who tweeted about service problems individually with variations of the message: “An internal systems issue is impacting some of our customer service operations. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll be able to help you out as soon as our systems are back up.”

A notice to customers appears on the company’s page, saying “We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve.”

Employees of Dish told The Verge confidentially that remote workers haven’t even been able to log in.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Security-Widefield 2/27/23.
Suspect in hospital after hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs
Deadly motorcycle crash 2/27/2023
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
A DUI suspect was reportedly going 77 in a 35 MPH zone in El Paso County on 2/25/23.
DUI suspect allegedly caught going 77 MPH in a 35 MPH zone east of Colorado Springs
WINE GLASSES FILE PHOTO
Colorado prepares for new wine law, local businesses worry about possible impacts

Latest News

Retirees nationwide are struggling with affordable housing nowadays
WATCH - Retirees are struggling with affordable housing
The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.
14-year-old dog found nearly frozen to death in ditch reunited with owner
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
Palmer Park shooting
WATCH: Shooting under investigation at Palmer Park