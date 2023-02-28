Decrease for Colorado Springs Utilities electric and natural gas rates approved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A proposal by Colorado Springs Utilities to decrease electric and natural gas rates was approved by city councilmembers on Tuesday.

“Natural gas production is up, and overall demand is down, resulting in lower-than-expected costs for natural gas,” a message from Colorado Springs Utilities on its website reads. “The new rates reduce the average residential customer bill by about $24/month. Compared to Front Range utilities, our electric rates are 19% lower than average and natural gas is 23% lower than average as of March 1, 2023.”

The rate change will be in place March 1.

