Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police are reporting they received the call at about 4:20 p.m. for the crash at E. Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road. The neighborhood is in the Knob Hill area. Police did not have any additional details on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured the last time this article was updated.

The Major Crash Team was called to the scene and motorists can expect closures in the area during Rush Hour.

As more information becomes available KKTV 11 News will be providing updated.

