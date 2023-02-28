CSU Pueblo will receive millions of dollars to expand high-speed Internet access

CSU Pueblo will receive millions of dollars to expand high-speed Internet access
By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University in Pueblo will receive $3 million through the Department of Commerce’s Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program to enhance its high-speed Internet infrastructure, purchase equipment, and provide digital skills training for IT staff.

According to a White House news release, the money is part of a larger sum of $175 million that’s being distributed to 61 colleges and universities nationwide.

“Colorado State University in Pueblo is one of those universities that’s going to get $3 million that they can use to upgrade their technology, to upgrade their connectivity,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator.

The news release goes on the say that the Biden administration is focused on closing the digital divide that disproportionately impacts communities of color, rural communities, and older Americans.

“Everybody knows that if you don’t have access to the Internet, you’re just kind of out of luck,” added Landrieu. “You’re left behind, you’re way behind, you’re not going to get where you need to go in this economy that we have.”

White House staff says CSU Pueblo will be receiving the money immediately.

