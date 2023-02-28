Commerce Dept. issuing aid to build computer chip plants

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Sept. 6, 2022. The Commerce Department is opening the application process for computer chip manufacturers to access $39 billion in government support to build new factories and expand production. "This is fundamentally a national security initiative," Raimondo said as the application process began Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. "We are not writing blank checks to any company that asks."(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:16 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is opening the application process for computer chip manufacturers to access $39 billion in government support to build new factories and expand production.

The funding is part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last August. Grants, loans and loan guarantees are meant to revive domestic production of computer chips.

The effort is designed to sharpen the U.S. edge in military technology and manufacturing while minimizing the kinds of supply disruptions that occurred in 2021, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when a shortage of chips shut down factory assembly lines and fueled inflation.

“This is fundamentally a national security initiative,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said as the application process began Tuesday. “We are not writing blank checks to any company that asks.”

The money is meant to support private investment in new factories and can be clawed back if companies use it on stock buybacks instead. Major companies such as Intel, TSMC, IBM, Micron and Texas Instruments have already launched aggressive expansions tied to the support, which will total $52 billion when coupled with funding for research.

Raimondo said that any company that receives support cannot expand its manufacturing capacity in foreign countries that are a source of national security concerns, a restriction that would appear to apply to China. Nor could recipients partner with firms based in those countries for the purposes of developing advanced technologies.

All companies seeking the funds will need to show how they plan to develop a local workforce, with firms getting $150 million or more also being required to provide affordable and accessible child care for their workers.

The Commerce Department said companies can start submitting their statements of interest on Tuesday. That’s the first step in a process that includes a draft proposal, a final proposal and government evaluation of the proposal before reaching a final award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Security-Widefield 2/27/23.
Suspect in hospital after hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield south of Colorado Springs
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
Deadly motorcycle crash 2/27/2023
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
A DUI suspect was reportedly going 77 in a 35 MPH zone in El Paso County on 2/25/23.
DUI suspect allegedly caught going 77 MPH in a 35 MPH zone east of Colorado Springs
Justin Sturtevant
Colorado corrections officer arrested as part of ‘Operation Child Protector III’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden sketches dire picture of GOP desire to cut spending
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Frances Tabler and her children, ages 7, 10 and 12, survived when a tornado struck their home,...
Mom, 3 kids trapped as home’s roof collapses during tornado
A mother and her three children cocooned themselves in a corner hallway, holding each other and...
Family 'lucky to be alive' after tornado destroys Okla. home