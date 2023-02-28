CDC warns about drug resistant stomach bug bacteria

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso Department of Public Health says last year it saw the highest number of cases of shigellosis in years with 57 total cases. So far this year nine cases have been reported. Which is more than all of 2021. State health officials say with so many causes it is hard to determine the source.

“We really started to see an increase in our shigella cases in fall of 2022 and that’s also when we identified cases that had more drug resistance,” Colorado Department of Public Health epidemiologist Rachel Jervis said.

If someone is infected with the shigella bacteria, it could take a week or more for the infection to run its course. Health officials say it’s hard to track the origin of the infection.

“It’s really hard for us to identify the individual sources of anyone’s infection or more likely to be able to do that if there’s an outbreak and for outbreaks recently, we’ve seen person-to-person transmission,” Jervis said.

State health officials say the bacteria normally affects children but the concern now is the increase in cases in adults. Shigella can spread on surfaces and through physical contact, and contaminated food or water.

State health officials say the best way to prevent an infection is with making sure you are washing your hands. If you have kids supervising and encouraging them to maintain healthy hand washing habits.

